Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ali scores 22 to lead Akron over Ohio 91-83

news
1 hour ago
Ali Ali had 22 points as Akron defeated Ohio 91-83

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 22 points as Akron defeated Ohio 91-83 on Friday night.

Greg Tribble had 17 points for Akron (19-9, 12-6 Mid-American Conference). Mikal Dawson added 15 points. Enrique Freeman had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Mark Sears had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bobcats (23-6, 14-4). Jason Carter added 17 points. Ben Vander Plas had 17 points.

The Zips split the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Akron 69-63 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
2
1 in 11 hospitalized patients have COVID in southwest Ohio
3
Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine
4
Not so fast: Drivers ticketed in New Miami want $3.4M lawsuit...
5
Fairfield SWAT standoff ends with offender in custody
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top