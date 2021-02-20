Ali scores 20 to lift Akron over Ball St. 88-79

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 19 points for Akron (14-4, 12-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Camron Reece added 16 points. Enrique Freeman had 12 points and three blocks. Loren Cristian Jackson had a career-high 11 assists plus 12 points.

Loren Cristian Jackson, whose 21 points per game entering the contest led the Zips, shot only 17 percent in the game (2 of 12).