Ali scores 19 to carry Akron over Buffalo 70-68 in MAC

51 minutes ago
Ali Ali had 19 points and Greg Tribble made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left and fourth-seeded Akron edged fifth-seeded Buffalo 70-68 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tourney on Thursday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ali Ali had 19 points and Greg Tribble made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left and fourth-seeded Akron edged fifth-seeded Buffalo 70-68 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tourney on Thursday.

Xavier Castaneda had 15 points and six rebounds for Akron (22-9). Mikal Dawson added 14 points. Enrique Freeman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Buffalo missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go. Tribble was fouled as he drove to the basket.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (19-11). Tra'Von Fagan added 12 points. Maceo Jack had 11 points.

Ronaldo Segu, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulls, shot only 11 percent for the game (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

