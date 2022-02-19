Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ali carries Akron over E. Michigan 67-48

news
25 minutes ago
Ali Ali scored 17 points as Akron beat Eastern Michigan 67-48

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ali Ali had 17 points as Akron topped Eastern Michigan 67-48 on Saturday.

Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman added 15 points each for the Zips (17-9, 10-6 Mid-American) Castaneda also had seven rebounds. Freeman posted eight rebounds and four blocks.

Noah Farrakhan had 21 points for the Eagles (9-18, 4-12). Darion Spottsville added six rebounds. Nathan Scott had eight rebounds.

The Zips improved to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Akron defeated Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. approves Shake Shack, Torchy’s Tacos and Optima...
2
Grant to cover replacement body cameras for Oxford police
3
Ex-Miami University parking supervisor pleads guilty to stealing nearly...
4
Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’
5
$2.92M verdict awarded to Franklin man who sued doctor after losing...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top