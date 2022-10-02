Alford's late pickoff saves Falcons' 23-20 win over Browns

Chubb, with his Cedartown (Georgia) High School team watching from the stands, broke free around left end for a 28-yard touchdown run that gave Cleveland a 20-17 lead and pushed him over 100 yards. Chubb worked out with his high school team, about an hour from Atlanta, in the offseason.

Chubb began the day as the NFL's leading rusher.

Atlanta tied the game with Koo's 21-yard field goal.

Huntley had only one carry this season before he seized an opportunity in the second half. Huntley, who was on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Saturday, had eight carries for 54 yards, including his 5-yard scoring run that gave the Falcons a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland more than doubled Atlanta's total offense in the first half — 245 to 120 yards — but had to settle for a halftime tie.

The equalizer was a lost fumble by Browns tight end David Njoku. Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins forced the fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Rashaan Evans at the Cleveland 31.

Patterson's 11-yard scoring run three plays later gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead.

The Browns pulled even on Brissett's 5-yard scoring run and Cade York's 29-yard field goal.

One week after setting a career rushing high for the second time in three weeks with 141 yards against Seattle, Patterson ran for 38 yards on nine carries. He was limited by a sore knee in practice most of the week.

NEW STARTERS

Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell were fill-in starters at defensive end for Cleveland. Jadeveon Clowney missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. On Saturday, the Browns ruled out Myles Garrett as he recovers from injuries in a car wreck on Monday. Garrett hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control of his car while speeding.

Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) also did not play.

INJURIES

Browns backup running back Jerome Ford left the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Browns: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Falcons: At Tampa Bay on Sunday.

