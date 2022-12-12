Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

Anderson is the second Alabama player to win the Lott Trophy, joining DeMeco Ryans in 2005.

Alabama will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

Anderson beat out Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State, Tommy Eichenberg of Ohio State and Tuli Tuipulotu of Southern California. Each of those schools will receive $5,000 for their scholarship fund.

A national panel of more than 300 former college coaches, players and media members voted on the award.

