Alabama signs Ohio transfer point guard Mark Sears

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats announced the signing of Sears on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer who was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given to the nation's top player at a mid-major program.

Sears averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season. A native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, he shot 40.8% from 3-point range and 88.5% from the free throw line.