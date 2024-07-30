AL Central-leading Guardians acquire outfielder Lane Thomas from Nationals for 3 prospects

Thomas has a $5.45 million salary, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2025 World Series. He can immediately help the Guardians, who have been rotating several young players in right field. He also gives the Guardians some speed and a defensive presence.

He's third in the NL with 28 steals and his 24 outfield assists since the start of last season are the most in the major leagues.

Thomas has eight homers, 40 RBIs and has reached base in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Cleveland is also in the market for starting pitching and could add some before Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT deadline.

Thomas was drafted by Toronto in 2014. He was traded to St. Louis in 2017 and appeared in 84 games for the Cardinals from 2019-21. then was dealt to Washington for left-hander Jon Lester.

In four seasons with the Nationals, Thomas batted .257 with 60 homers, 205 RBIs and 60 stolen bases.

