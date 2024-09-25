AL Central champion Guardians clinch first-round bye in postseason with 6-1 victory over Reds

Cleveland earned a five-day break between the end of the regular season and the start of the division series on Oct. 5 at Progressive Field.

“Getting these days off is going to give us a lot of rejuvenation, especially for a young team,” Bibee said. “Now, we’re going to be here at home for like two weeks in a row. It’s going to be nice.”

Thomas and Kyle Manzardo both went deep against Carson Spiers (5-7) in a three-run first as the Guardians improved their AL-best home record to 49-28. They have the second-best overall mark in the AL, behind only the Yankees.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said he will treat the next four games the same way as the first 158, but admitted, “We might give guys a day off.”

“We’ve said from the beginning that we think we can play with anybody –- and these guys have proved it,” the first-year skipper said. “It’s incredible, so great for them. We couldn’t be happier about this opportunity.”

The Reds made their debut under interim manager Freddie Benavides, who was promoted Sunday after David Bell was fired. Benavides' only managerial experience was four years in the minors for Cincinnati, most recently in 2007 at Single-A Billings.

With the loss, Cincinnati was assured of finishing with a losing record for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

Spencer Steer had an RBI single in the fourth, plating Tyler Stephenson, for the Reds’ final hit. Leadoff hitter Jonathan India was struck on the helmet by a pitch in the fifth, but remained in the game for two more innings.

Hunter Gaddis and AL saves leader Emmanuel Clase retired all six batters they faced to complete the four-hitter for the Guardians.

“Bibee kept us off-balance and he kept balls off the barrel, basically,” Benavides said. “Those two guys at the end are pretty good, too. It’s a solid, solid staff they have on that side.”

Spiers gave up three runs in four innings. Ian Gibaut followed in his first major league appearance since Sept. 30, 2023, working one inning and allowing one run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Julian Aguiar (right elbow sprain), who was scheduled to start Wednesday, was placed on the injured list after being hurt during a throwing session. Aguiar did not travel to Cleveland in order to undergo an MRI.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (mid-back inflammation) took swings in the batting cage and Vogt said he will be activated during the homestand. The All-Star left fielder was eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) in the two-game series finale. Trade deadline acquisition Junis was scratched from starting the opener for personal reasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP