Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Akuchie leads Youngstown State over Robert Morris 64-60

news
1 hour ago
Michael Akuchie had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 64-60 win over Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 64-60 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 15 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (9-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Jamir Thomas added seven rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 15 points for the Colonials (2-11, 0-4). Enoch Cheeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kahliel Spear had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
2
Hamilton man pleads guilty to tax fraud and embezzlement
3
West Chester police seeking armed suspect
4
Butler County RTA needs drivers, or some routes might be suspended
5
2 Lakota bus drivers die; district supports grieving students
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top