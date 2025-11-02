Akron Zips open season at home against the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes at Akron Zips
Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7; over/under is 156.5
BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts James Madison for the season opener.
Akron finished 28-7 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Zips averaged 84.0 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.
James Madison finished 20-12 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Dukes averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
