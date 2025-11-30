Akron wins 105-81 against Milwaukee

Danilo Jovanovich finished with 21 points and two blocks for the Panthers (3-5). Stevie Elam added 17 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee. Seth Hubbard had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Akron took the lead for good less than four minutes into the game and it was 52-39 at halftime, with Lyles racking up 16 points. Akron pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 27 points. The Zips outscored Milwaukee by 11 points in the final half, as Eric Mahaffey led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

