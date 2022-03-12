Akron upsets top-seeded Toledo 70-62 in MAC semifinals

The Zips (23-9) avenged a regular-season loss on Jan. 28 to Toledo and moved into Saturday's title game, where they'll play the winner of the second semifinal between Kent State and Ohio for the MAC's automatic NCAA bid.

The Rockets (26-7) had their six-game winning streak stopped. More importantly, they'll likely extend their NCAA Tournament drought to 42 years. Toledo last made the NCAA field in 1980 and despite the school's strong record this season, the MAC is unlikely to have a second team invited.