Akron takes down James Madison 85-71

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amani Lyles scored 22 points as Akron beat James Madison 85-71 on Monday.
Lyles added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Zips. Shammah Scott shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tavari Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.
Justin McBride led the way for the Dukes with 14 points. Cliff Davis added 14 points and two steals for James Madison. Paul Lewis also had 12 points and five assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Plans for a data center in Trenton draw community opposition
2
‘Prince of Torts’ Stan Chesley dies at 89, leaving a class action...
3
Ohio House passes sweeping property tax reforms, but critics say it’s...
4
Railway crossing at Cedar Grove subdivision in St. Clair Twp. at center...
5
What is a data center? Hamilton, Trenton likely to get large facilities...