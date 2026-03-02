Akron seeks 25th win of season in matchup with Central Michigan

Akron will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Zips visit the Central Michigan Chippewas
By The Associated Press
Akron Zips (24-5, 15-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-19, 6-10 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

The Chippewas have gone 8-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 7-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Zips have gone 15-1 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 19-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Central Michigan makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Akron averages 13.3 more points per game (89.9) than Central Michigan allows (76.6).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Akron won 82-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Tavari Johnson led Akron with 22 points, and Tamario Adley led Central Michigan with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amani Lyles is averaging 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

