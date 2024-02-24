Akron secures 83-70 win over Kent State

The Golden Flashes (13-14, 6-8) were led in scoring by Jalen Sullinger, who finished with 20 points. Chris Payton added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kent State. VonCameron Davis also had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Akron took the lead with 18:51 left in the first half and did not give it up. Freeman led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 32-27 at the break. Akron pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 10 points. They outscored Kent State by eight points in the final half, as Freeman led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Akron visits Ohio and Kent State hosts Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.