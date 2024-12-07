Akron routs Division III-SUNY-Brockport 101-48

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Tony Arnold, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Oka added six points for SUNY-Brockport. Christian Amica also had five points.

Akron took the lead with 18:22 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 56-24 at halftime, with Hardman racking up 12 points. Akron outscored SUNY-Brockport by 21 points over the final half, while Evan Wilson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Akron visits Milwaukee in its next matchup on December 15.

