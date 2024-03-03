Akron rides Freeman's double-double to 80-73 win over Northern Illinois

Enrique Freeman finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Akron beat Northern Illinois 80-73
news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Akron beat Northern Illinois 80-73 on Saturday night.

Freeman added three blocks for the Zips (21-8, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali totaled 17 points and six rebounds. Sammy Hunter hit two 3-pointers and scored eight.

David Coit led the Huskies (10-19, 4-12) with a career-high 35 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Will Lovings-Watts added 14 points and Ethan Butler scored 11 with six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
All Lakota students now have laptop access
2
Problem bottleneck on Fairfield road to be fixed this year
3
Middletown High students get a taste of the world outside their...
4
Could Fairfield have the world’s best-tasting water?
5
Middletown to host a Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing event
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top