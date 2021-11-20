Akron meets Fordham in Gulf Coast Showcase

SQUAD LEADERS: Fordham's Chuba Ohams has averaged 13 points and 14.3 rebounds while Darius Quisenberry has put up 18.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Zips, Enrique Freeman has averaged 13.7 points and 12 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.FIELD GOALS FOR FREEMAN: In three appearances this season, Akron's Freeman has shot 67.9 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Akron's Xavier Castaneda has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 10 for 20 over his last three games.