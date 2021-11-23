Akron meets App State in Gulf Coast Showcase

SAVVY SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adrian Delph, Justin Forrest, James Lewis Jr. and Michael Almonacy have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 51.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Zips. App State has an assist on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) over its past three outings while Akron has assists on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.