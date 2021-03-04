Akron looks to extend streak vs Miami

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 10-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The RedHawks are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 4-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

