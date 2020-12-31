Akron looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

STREAK STATS: Akron has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Zips have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Akron has an assist on 41 of 94 field goals (43.6 percent) across its previous three games while Central Michigan has assists on 42 of 98 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron is ranked first among MAC teams with an average of 88.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com