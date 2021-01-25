Akron looks for home win vs E. Michigan

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Eastern Michigan is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Akron is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Zips are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.6 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the country. Akron has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.5 percent through 11 games (ranking the Zips 312th among Division I teams).

___

___

