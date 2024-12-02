Akron hosts Northern Kentucky following Robinson's 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Akron after Trey Robinson scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky's 86-70 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Zips have gone 4-0 in home games. Akron is the MAC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amani Lyles averaging 3.3.

The Norse are 0-3 in road games. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 2.3.

Akron scores 83.2 points, 13.1 more per game than the 70.1 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Zips.

Sam Vinson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Norse.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.