Akron hosts Northern Illinois following Jones' 21-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Akron after Quentin Jones scored 21 points in Northern Illinois' 89-83 overtime loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Zips have gone 13-0 in home games. Akron is fourth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Huskies are 1-11 in MAC play. Northern Illinois averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Akron averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 71.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 73.7 Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 10-0, averaging 88.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.