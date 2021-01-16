X

Akron hands Toledo 1st MAC loss 95-94 in overtime

news | 1 hour ago
Maishe Dailey swished a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 2.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Akron defeated Toledo 95-94 on Saturday, handing the Rockets their first conference loss

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Maishe Dailey swished a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 2.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Akron defeated Toledo 95-94 on Saturday, handing the Rockets their first conference loss.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. 19 points for Akron (5-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Dailey added 14 points.

Marreon Jackson scored a season-high 24 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-4, 6-1), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Spencer Littleson added 21 points. Setric Millner Jr. had 16 points.

The loss dropped Toledo into a tie with Bowling Green, each at 6-1 atop the MAC.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.