Akron faces Eastern Michigan on home slide

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks to end its six-game home losing streak with a win against Eastern Michigan.

The Zips have gone 6-9 in home games. Akron has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-15 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Akron is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Akron allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vejsicky averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Shelbee Brown is averaging 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Westphal is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.