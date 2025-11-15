Akron faces Cleveland State, aims to break road slide

Akron Zips (0-3) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-0)
Cleveland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Akron will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Zips visit Cleveland State.
Cleveland State finished 27-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.
Akron finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Zips averaged 62.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
