Akron earns 87-82 win over Ball State

Jermahri Hill led the Cardinals (14-14, 7-8) with 26 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 24 points and nine rebounds for Ball State. Ethan Brittain-Watts finished with 11 points.

Scott scored 13 points in the first half for Akron, who led 47-39 at halftime. Johnson scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Akron to a five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Akron next plays Friday against Kent State at home, and Ball State will visit Bowling Green on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.