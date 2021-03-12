Akron, Buffalo meet in MAC semis

FLOOR SPACING: Akron's Bryan Trimble Jr. has attempted 179 3-pointers and connected on 40.8 percent of them, and is 13 for 32 over the past five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Zips. Buffalo has an assist on 55 of 82 field goals (67.1 percent) across its previous three games while Akron has assists on 25 of 75 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked ninth in Division I with an average of 82.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com