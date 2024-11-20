Akron beats winless Kent State 38-17

Tommy Ulatowski threw for 224 yards, was intercepted once and threw touchdowns to Luke Floriea and Chrishon McCray, who combined for 191 yards receiving for the Golden Flashes (0-11, 0-7), who have lost 20 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Ulatowski hit Floriea in stride down the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown early in the game but Garrison Smith kicked a 43-yard field goal and a 36-yard pass to Norton to the 3-yard line led to a Bullock TD to put Akron up for good after one quarter.

It was 23-10 at halftime and the Zips added 15 third-quarter points including Finley's 36-yard pass to Rush in the end zone to make it 36-10.

