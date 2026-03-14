Akron beats Kent State 75-68 in MAC Tournament semifinal, will play Toledo in championship game

Johnson shot 7 of 14 from the field and 3 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Zips. Scott shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the foul line. Evan Mahaffey pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Rob Whaley Jr. led the third-seeded Golden Flashes (24-9) with 15 points. Quinn Woidke totaled 12 points and seven rebounds. Delrecco Gillespie posted a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Johnson had 13 points in the first half to help Akron take a 43-28 lead into the break. Scott had nine second-half points and the Zips used a late 7-0 run to hold off Kent State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.