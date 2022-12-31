BreakingNews
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Akron beats Concord 84-58

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Led by Enrique Freeman's 18 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Concord Mountain Lions 84-58

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points in Akron's 84-58 victory over Concord on Friday night.

Freeman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Zips (8-5). Trendon Hankerson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Xavier Castaneda was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Lual Daniel Rahama led the way for the Mountain Lions with 21 points. JJ Harper added nine points and two steals for Concord. Amare Smith also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Akron hosts Northern Illinois to open Mid-America Conference play Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

