Akins has 13 points, 12 rebounds 6 assists; Michigan St. uses 17-0 run to beat Bowling Green 86-72

Michigan State (3-1) rebounded from a 77-69 loss to No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday at the State Farm Champions Classic in Atlanta.

Bowling Green used a 14-2 run to take an eight-point lead with about 11 minutes to play and Marcus Johnson made a jumper and a layup before Javontae Campbell added a layup and made two free throws as the Falcons used an 8-2 spurt to take a 72-68 lead with 7:11 to play. Cooper responded with a dunk before Carr made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, scored in the paint and then threw down a put-back dunk off a miss by Akins spark a 17-0 closing run.

Akins sandwiched a 3-pointer and two foul shots around a layup by Fears before Fiddler made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute to cap the scoring.

Bowling Green (1-3), which was coming off a 103-47 win over NAIA-member Taylor, is winless against NCAA-affiliated programs this season.

Johnson led the Falcons with 23 points but made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Campbell scored 14 and Youssef Khayat 13.

BGSU went 0 for 9 from the field, 0 for 1 from the free-throw line and committed four turnovers in the final 7 minutes.

