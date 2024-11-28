Ajae Petty has a 24-11 double-double to lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Old Dominion 70-47

Jaloni Cambridge added 15 points and six assists for Ohio State (5-0), which plays Utah State on Friday. Taylor Thierry had seven points to reach 1,000 for her career.

Simaru Fields and Brenda Fontana both had 11 points for the Monarchs (4-2), who play Oakland on Saturday.

The Buckeyes went 4 of 16 in the first quarter but held the Monarchs to 2 of 10. The teams combined for 23 turnovers. Behind Petty, a graduate transfer from Kentucky who was 5 of 6, Ohio State was 9 of 18 in the second quarter and raced to a 34-14 halftime lead.

Shooting was again a struggle in the third quarter for Ohio State but the Monarchs couldn't get closer than 17. The Buckeyes closed it out by making 9 of 13 shots, although they finished the game 0 for 11 behind the arc.

Old Dominion finished at 34% with 28 turnovers.

___

