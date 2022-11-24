BreakingNews
Middletown’s Blue Christmas concert benefits Hope House Mission
journal-news logo
X

Airport shut down briefly after driver goes through gate

news
56 minutes ago
Officials say a driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations

CLEVELAND (AP) — A driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations, officials said.

An airport spokesperson told TV stations that the vehicle went through the gate at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and went onto the airfield, damaging runway lights. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, the spokesperson said.

The airport said operations were temporarily put on hold “to maintain the highest level of safety and security.” Cleveland police apprehended the suspect, officials said.

Several flights heading to Cleveland were diverted to other airports during the shutdown, which lasted for about half an hour, officials said.

Drivers also crashed through fencing at the airport in February 2019 and again in July 2020, Cleveland.com reported.

In Other News
1
Local leaders share their stories of gratitude
2
Meet your Journal-News staff
3
Mason Mile Project continues with plans to enhance downtown, support...
4
Cincinnati alliance expands bike trails in Hueston Woods
5
Middletown’s Blue Christmas concert benefits Hope House Mission
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top