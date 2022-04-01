journal-news logo
X

Aircraft maintenance company expanding, adding 250 jobs

news
26 minutes ago
Officials say an aircraft maintenance company in northern Kentucky is expanding and will add nearly 250 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aircraft maintenance company in northern Kentucky is expanding and will add nearly 250 jobs, officials said.

FEAM AERO will locate a new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport where it will provide aircraft maintenance and engineering services, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement. Jobs at the facility will include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel and management positions.

Construction on the 150,000-square-foot (13,935-square-meter) hangar is expected to begin in June and be completed by the end of next year.

The new facility will provide more aircraft maintenance capacity and resources for the company's expanding customer base in support of cargo operations, the statement said. FEAM AERO currently employs 300 people at the airport.

“We are not only excited for the opportunity to continue growing our relationship with CVG airport, but we are also thrilled in continuing to exceed our customer expectations, delivering them more value at such a critical time in aviation,” FEAM AERO owner and CEO Fred Murphy said.

In Other News
1
Lindenwald to host Easter Trunk Hop for kids; people needed to hand out...
2
Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022
3
Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched
4
Man from Oxford missing since last week has been found
5
Butler County leaders debate which projects will receive $75M in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top