Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and military leaders have said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force. But members of Congress, the military and the public have questioned if the exemption reviews have been fair.

Combined, the services have received more than 14,000 requests for religious accommodations. The Marine Corps had allowed three as of last week while the Army and Navy had not approved any.

At least 97% of the troops in each service have gotten at least one shot, while those who refuse can face discipline up to being discharged from the service.

Those who filed the lawsuit in Ohio said they had followed their chain of command and each had talked with an Air Force chaplain to determine the sincerity of their beliefs.

Many also said they already had been infected with COVID-19 and that antibody tests show they now have natural immunity, according to the lawsuit.