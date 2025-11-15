Air Force hosts Miami (OH) after Waltz's 23-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-3)
Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Air Force after Kyle Waltz scored 23 points in Miami (OH)'s 129-49 victory over the Trinity Christian Trolls.
Air Force finished 3-13 at home a season ago while going 4-28 overall. The Falcons averaged 13.4 assists per game on 21.3 made field goals last season.
Miami (OH) finished 25-9 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The RedHawks gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
