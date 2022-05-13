Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal vote in 2023

Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol sued the Republicans in Columbus earlier this month anticipating the GOP would argue that petitions gathered by the pro-marijuana group weren’t submitted in time earlier this year to allow for a vote this November.

The group initially submitted petition signatures Jan. 28 giving the Republican-led Legislature four months to decide whether or not to pursue a bill legalization. The group had hoped to gather another 133,000 signatures to put the issue on this November's ballot if legislators failed to act.