BreakingNews
Reports: Bengals signing four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle
X

Agent: Orlando Brown, Jr. gets 4-year deal with Bengals

news
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a $64.09 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a $64.09 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. He said it includes a $31 million signing bonus.

Brown, a third-round pick by Baltimore in 2018, spent three seasons with the Ravens and the last two with the Chiefs.

He goes from protecting NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to blocking for Joe Burrow.

Brown began his career at right tackle and shifted to the left side in 2020. He’ll protect Burrow’s blindside in Cincinnati.

The Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game in January.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
1 dead after SWAT called to Fairfield neighborhood
2
Man charged with murder of woman found dead in vehicle in Middletown
3
2 injured in accidental shooting at private gun range in Butler County
4
Spooky Nook in Hamilton given until next month to respond to lawsuit
5
Interfaith Center needs tenant to keep its building in Oxford
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top