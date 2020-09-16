Agency to review spending by utility tied to bribery probe

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Tuesday ordered FirstEnergy Corp. to “show cause” by Sept. 30 that “the costs of any political or charitable spending in support” of the bailout bill “were not included, directly or indirectly, in any rates or charges paid by ratepayers in this state.”

The now tainted legislation known as HB6 was approved last year and took effect in October. It requires all Ohio electric customers to pay $1 billion in subsidies over a six-year period for the plants owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary until February.