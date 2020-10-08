Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the grants in several stops on Thursday including two locations in Iowa as part of a $100 million program announced in May to boost biofuels distribution.

The agency said in a statement that the initial funding is expected to increase ethanol demand by nearly 150 million gallons annually. Grants were announced for projects in California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin. USDA said it plans on announcing additional grants in the coming weeks.