After slow start, Miami backup guard Davion Mitchell emerges as surprise OT star in win over Hawks

Through the first half of Miami’s NBA Play-In Tournament elimination game at Atlanta, Heat backup guard Davion Mitchell did not look a contender to finish as one of the stars of the game
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) reacts in the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Through the first half of Miami's NBA Play-In Tournament elimination game at Atlanta, Heat backup guard Davion Mitchell did not look a contender to finish as one of the stars of the game.

Mitchell missed each of his four shots in the first half and had only one point. At the end of regulation, he still had only seven points.

Then something clicked for Mitchell. After the Heat entered overtime tied with Atlanta at 106, Mitchell made three of four shots — all 3-pointers — in the extra period to help lead Miami to a 123-114 win on Friday night. Mitchell finished with 16 points and helped Miami advance to the playoffs, where it will face Cleveland, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

Tyler Herro added two 3s in overtime to lead Miami with 30 points.

Herro's scoring lead was expected. Mitchell's starring role was a surprise. He warmed up for the extra period by making a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

“For him to struggle like that in the first half and have that kind of fourth quarter and overtime really speaks to his character,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of Mitchell.

Mitchell said the support of Spoelstra and his teammates helped give him the confidence to keep shooting, especially in overtime.

“I feel I was forcing it in the first half, trying to do too much,” Mitchell said.

“I just kind of re-set in my mind ... and let the game come to me. ... I just believe in the work I've put in. Even if I'm missing shots, it's OK.”

Mitchell averaged 7.9 points, but scored 15, making each of his two 3-pointers, in Miami's 109-90 win at Chicago on Wednesday night in its first Play-In Tournament win.

Mitchell's big game against the Hawks came in his return to his home state. Mitchell was born in Hinesville, Georgia, and began his college career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor. He helped Baylor win its first NCAA championship.

Mitchell began his NBA career in Sacramento and was acquired by Miami from Toronto in a five-team trade on Feb. 6 that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

