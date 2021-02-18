After shaking off rust, No. 3 Michigan eyes rolling Buckeyes

PLAYER TO WATCH: Iowa center Luka Garza continues to make his case for the Naismith Trophy as as college basketball’s most outstanding player. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year leads the nation in scoring and has more points against Top 25 teams than any other player since the start of the 2019-20 season — 501 heading into Thursday's game at No. 21 Wisconsin. Garza is the only player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points, 800 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers. He is the only player from a major conference to post those numbers dating to the 1992-93 season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: With Illinois at No. 5, this is the latest in a season the Big Ten has had three teams in the top five of the AP poll. The closest the conference came prior to this was with Purdue (No. 3), Indiana (No. 4) and Iowa (No. 6) on March 2, 1987. The Big Ten most recently had three top 10 teams this late in a season on March 5, 2018 — Michigan State (No. 4), Michigan (No. 7) and Purdue (No. 10), according to the Big Ten Network. ... The Division I Men's Basketball Committee had Michigan at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4 in rankings released Saturday, with both teams as No. 1 seeds. Illinois was at No. 5 with a second seed. ... The Big Ten has four top-10 teams in the NCAA's NET rankings — Michigan (No. 3), Illinois (No. 4), Ohio State (No. 6) and Iowa (No. 7).