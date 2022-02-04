After meeting with Trump, Moreno leaves US Senate primary

Dolan, who fashions himself a Portman-style moderate, recently bolstered his primary campaign with $10.5 million in personal cash and loans.

But Moreno mentioned 10-term U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who Democrats nationally are looking to as a strong contender to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this fall. Ryan also has a primary.

“We must regain control of the United States Senate and eliminate the possibility of career DC politicians like Tim Ryan from representing Ohio,” he said.

Trump praised Moreno's effort and thanked him.

“His decision will help ensure the MAGA Ticket wins BIG, as it is all over the Country,” he said in a statement.