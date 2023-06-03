After Burnes' ejection, Brewers beat Reds 5-4 in 11 innings

Elvis Pegureo (1-0) struck out one in a hitless 10th for his first major league win.

Curt Casali hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half before Bryse Wilson retired Spencer Steer on a groundout for his third save in four chances.

Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in extra innings, while Cincinnati dropped to 2-3.

Before a crowd of 44,073, a regular-season record at Great American Ball Park, Reds rookie Brandon Williamson remained without a decision in his first four big league starts. He allowed three runs — two earned — five hits and two walks in a career-high 6 2/3 innings. Williamson tied his career high six strikeouts.

Wiemer, who played at the University of Cincinnati, put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run homer in the second, driving a first-pitch cutter 432 feet deep into the left-field lower deck.

Jake Fraley walked in the bottom half, stole second, advanced on Tyler Stephenson’s grounder and beat second baseman Owen Miller's throw home on Nick Senzel’s grounder, making a sprawling headfirst slide.

India hit a two-run homer in the third for a 3-2 lead, but Caratini

Jonathan India gave Cincinnati a 3-2 lead in the third with a two-out, opposite-field liner that traveled 370 feet into the right field seats with Luke Maile on first base after a leadoff walk. Caratini hit a run-scoring chopper in the fourth following McLain’s throwing error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Darin Ruf left with a cut on his right knee after running into the tarp while chasing a foul popup in the third inning. … OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow sprain) was scratched and manager Craig Counsell said he might have to see a doctor. … SS Willy Adames (concussion) is working out this weekend with the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Reds: INF Joey Votto (left shoulder and biceps surgery) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (2-3) is scheduled to face RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-5) on Saturday in the second game of the four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP