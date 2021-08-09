Advocates: Disparate sentences show sentencing change need

In one case, a Black woman received 18 months in prison for stealing $42,000 from a suburban school where she was a secretary. In another case, a white woman received probation after stealing nearly $250,000 from the village where she worked as a clerk, cleveland.com reported.

“Are we satisfied with a system that would allow for two extremely different results like this?” said Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, a proponent of a statewide sentencing database that's currently under construction with a goal of more uniform sentences for defendants.