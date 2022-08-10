Advocacy group sues Ohio panel overseeing state opioid money

Harm Reduction Ohio filed two lawsuits Monday against the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board, claiming the panel isn’t following public records and meeting laws. The panel dismissed the suits as obstructive to its goal of tackling the opioid crisis.

The group claims OneOhio officials have not responded to their request for documents related to the panel's board meetings in May and June, and “numerous” committee meetings involving "hiring, finances, bylaws and other matters.” The group also said its president was not allowed to attend the panel's initial meeting in May, even though officials have said it would operate as if it were subject to Ohio’s open meetings law.