Adames drives in 4 as Brewers rally for 11-6 win over Reds

Reliever Brent Suter (9-4) allowed an unearned run in the fifth.

Urías hit a one-out homer in the eighth, Adames drove in two with a double, and two more runs scored on wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix to give Milwaukee a six-run lead.

Avisaíl García also homered for Milwaukee.

Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Suárez hit two-run doubles and Aristides Aquini homered for the Reds, who lost for the third time in the last 12 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: LHP Antoine Kelly (shoulder) started a rehab assignment on Tuesday at the Arizona Complex League. RHP Dylan File (elbow) also is rehabbing there.

Reds: All-Star RF Nick Castellanos was replaced after getting hit in the arm with a pitch in the third inning. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Friday. ... RHP Art Warren (left oblique strain) went on the 10-day injured list. ... RHP Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) is expected to wind up his rehab and could get a start next week against the New York Mets, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Sonny Gray (rib cage strain) is expected to start Sunday after landing on the injured list July 8.

UP NEXT

The Brewers send All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.06 ERA) to face Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65) on Saturday night. The hurlers started against one another on Sunday but neither figured in the decision. Woodruff worked six scoreless innings and Castillo gave up a run in 5 1/3.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong watches as he hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames yells after tagging out Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 16, 2021. Akiyama was caught stealing. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin watches as he hits a two-RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster